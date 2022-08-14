Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate

0 of 7

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.

As with every preseason, there are breakout performers who can solidify their role or roster spot. Sometimes, the standout players are those who have taken a leap in their development since we last saw them. Whether they're working under a new coaching staff or benefiting from a full offseason or a revamped routine, there are notable risers across the NFL.

We've identified and ranked the seven most surprising performances of Week 1 of the NFL preseason slate. Each player has the chance to start or earn a significant role this season. Continuing to produce as they did in Week 1 will give their coaching staff no choice but to reconsider their current place on the depth chart.