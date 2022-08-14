Teofimo Lopez Calls out Junior Welterweights: 'I'm Here to Be Their Nightmare'

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Fresh off a dominant performance in his junior welterweight debut, Teofimo Lopez is already setting his sights on the top of the division.

"We want Josh Taylor ... We want [Regis] Prograis, we want [Jose] Zepeda, we want all the belts. That's really what we want. We want to become a two-time undisputed world champion," Lopez said Saturday after his seventh-round TKO of Pedro Campa. "I'll take all them boys and take they whole dreams away. I'm here to be their nightmare."

Lopez made his reputation in the lightweight division before a shocking loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November. He said maintaining the 135-pound weight limit at lightweight was "killing" his body, leading to him making the leap up to junior welterweight.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN noted it's unlikely Lopez gets to make a major statement with his next fight. Taylor is likely to fight Jack Catterall in November, and a Prograis vs. Zepeda bout is also slated for later this year.

Lopez said he plans to fight again Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden, where he'll look to make another statement in his new division. If he's successful and able to improve on the power that was somewhat lacking Saturday against Campa, his shot at glory at junior welterweight could come early next year.