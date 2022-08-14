Evander Holyfield: 'It's Too Late' for Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight; 'I'm Done Now'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

A quarter-century later, the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield rivalry is officially over.

Holyfield says he has no interest in a potential third fight against Tyson after the pair previously discussed comeback bouts in 2021.

"Too late now. ... I'm done now," Holyfield told TMZ Sports.

Tyson most recently returned to the ring in November 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. In the aftermath of that largely well-received exhibition between legends, there was talk of Tyson and Holyfield getting into the ring. The fight never happened, and Holyfield revealed Tyson turned down a potential $25 million purse.

Holyfield instead made his boxing return against Vitor Belfort in September 2021, losing in the first round via technical knockout. It seems his poor performance against Belfort was enough for the 59-year-old Holyfield to hang up the gloves for good.

Holyfield, of course, has nothing to prove against 56-year-old Tyson. He defeated Iron Mike via TKO in 1996 and then again via disqualification a year later when Tyson bit off part of Holyfield's ear.