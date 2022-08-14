John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season.

With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):

"The business part of it is the business part of it. I'm very confident that it will get done when it gets done. You can't really rush it. I don't think either side wants to rush anything. Both sides want to be happy when it's all said and done, and probably both sides unhappy when it's all said and done, to some degree, right? That's kind of how it works. He's doing a great job. He's practicing well. He's a great leader. On the sideline, he's right into the game. So, everything, thumbs up."

Jackson said Saturday that he will halt contract negotiations once the regular season begins.

"We're coming up to it. It's coming up," he said when asked about a hard deadline, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The season's coming up. We're going to be good for the season."

Jackson and the Ravens reportedly began extension discussions in June. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in March that the 2019 MVP wasn't "in any rush at all" to sign a new deal.

The 25-year-old is representing himself and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Jackson is expected to be the next quarterback to receive a lucrative extension. The Arizona Cardinals gave Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million extension this offseason, and Deshaun Watson signed a five-year, $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns after joining the franchise in a trade from the Houston Texans.

Jackson, a Louisville product, has impressed since taking over as Baltimore's starting quarterback late in 2018.

In 2019, he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

He won that MVP award, finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

Jackson threw for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 15 games during the 2020 season in addition to rushing for 1,005 yards and seven scores.

Last season, Jackson appeared in just 12 games because of an ankle injury and an illness. He threw for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and rushed for 767 yards and two scores en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

While Jackson's numbers have dipped since his rookie season, he is still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league and will likely be paid as such on his next deal.