Video: Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Makes Extra Point in Preseason Game vs. Bears

If the Kansas City Chiefs ever need an emergency kicker, it appears they might be able to turn to starting safety Justin Reid.

Reid made an extra point in Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears, and his kick was impressive, as it sailed right down the middle.

The 25-year-old had practiced shorter kicks during pregame warm-ups and said on the team's television broadcast that coaches told him they might use him if he looked good, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Reid has been practicing kicks throughout the summer, making a 65-yard field-goal attempt during one training camp practice, per Teicher. However, he also missed one of his field-goal attempts badly.

The Chiefs won't have to worry about turning to Reid in a game unless starting kicker Harrison Butker suffers an injury.

Reid, a Stanford product, can focus on playing safety and improving upon his 2021 season in which he posted two interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and 66 tackles in 13 games in his final season with the Houston Texans.