Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a rattlesnake in your bathroom.

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:

None of the replies appeared to be very helpful, though New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan did chime in with another idea:

Anyone who has ever tried to use social media for advice would probably have told Watt that he wasn't going to get anything helpful.

Watt has overcome a lot of adversity in his career. The five-time All-Pro has missed extended periods of time because of back surgery, a fractured leg and a torn pectoral, among other injuries.

Finding a solution to get rid of a baby rattlesnake from his bathroom is a different sort of challenge, but history has shown Watt is capable of coming out on the other side unscathed.

If worse comes to worst, then he can take up Jordan's idea to sell the house.