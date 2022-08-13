Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United Fall to Brentford 4-0 in Stunning EPL Result

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United continued to sink toward the abyss Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Brentford in west London.

Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen scored for the Bees inside the first 18 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium, and the home side scored twice more before halftime to carry a 4-0 lead into the break against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

No goals were scored in the second half, and United finished the match with just four shots on target.

The lopsided defeat comes after United opened the 2021-22 Premier League season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Those concerning results followed the Red Devils so far failing to significantly upgrade a squad that finished sixth in the league table and failed to make any deep cup runs last term.

Manager Erik ten Hag, who was hired in April, said Friday the club's transfer business hasn't been ideal throughout the summer, noting he would have preferred to have his targets signed earlier.

"Once again, it would be my preference because we could be starting the process earlier, quite clear," he told reporters. "But at the end of the day, the season is long and you have to get in the right players."

The former Ajax boss also discussed the perceived "panic" about the club's direction.

"I would be more in panic when there wasn't panic because we have to win. That is the demand," Ten Hag said. "Still, I would say panic isn't the right word. It's more like, 'Come on, we have to act.' We have to think bright and do the right things."

While United attempts to secure some marquee signings before the summer transfer window closes Sept. 1, questions over Ronaldo's future continue to hover over the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sought a move to a club taking part in the UEFA Champions League, but nothing has materialized.

Ronaldo failed to make much of an impact Saturday, though the same was true for most of his teammates in the blowout.

If United doesn't improve its form dramatically in the coming weeks, frustration is going to start boiling over among supporters and most of it will likely be directed toward the Glazer family, which secured controlling interest in the storied club in 2005.

For now, the Red Devils sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, and that's where they belong based on their level of play through two matches.

They'll attempt to start turning things around Aug. 22 when they host title contenders Liverpool at Old Trafford.