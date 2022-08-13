Jets' Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams' Late Hit on Jalen Hurts Was 'Egregiously Awful'

Quincy Williams (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he spoke with linebacker Quincy Williams about his "egregiously awful" late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Friday night's preseason game.

Hurts had already made two steps out of bounds before Williams delivered the hard hit, which led to a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the game's opening drive.

Saleh told reporters the fourth-year linebacker can't make those plays, both for his own development and to avoid hurting the team:

"I talked to Quincy after the game. Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that, he knows better. It's one thing to make a mistake in a game, it's another thing to make a mistake that leads to points, touchdowns. It's a good drive, we're off the field. Jalen's a phenomenal quarterback, and to stop them, hold them to a field goal after giving up an explosive [play] is a pretty good showing for the first drive.

"Then to have that happen extends the drive. Anytime you extend the drive like that, it's probably going to lead to bigger points. So Quincy knows, but at the same time, those are plays he has got to get out of his game for him to be the player we think he can be."

Several Eagles players got in Williams' face on the sideline after the late hit, but three-time Pro Bowl lineman Lane Johnson explained there's only so much players can do without risking punishment from the NFL.

"We ran over there and didn't do nothing," Johnson said. "We were like a big dog that ran to the fence and didn't do a whole lot. If you do something, then you get suspended. We didn't like it."

Television cameras also showed Philly head coach Nick Sirianni shouting across the field to his New York counterpart, saying "Saleh, what the f--k?"

Hurts stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive, which was capped with a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert.

The quarterback shrugged off the situation—"They called a flag. We moved on."—but thanked his teammates for their support.

"Yeah, I think that's what we're about," Hurts said. "In the end, I think that's us having each other's backs. That's Philly. That's Coach Sirianni. That's Jordan Mailata. That's [Jason] Kelce. That's some of the defensive guys. [Dallas Goedert]. You know, just everybody."

Hurts completed all six of his throws for 80 yards in his only series of the preseason opener. The Jets ultimately won the exhibition contest, 24-21.

Williams is entering his second season with the Jets after starting his career with two years as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 110 total tackles, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and two sacks in 2021.

The Eagles return to action next Sunday with a road game against the Cleveland Browns, while the Jets host a Monday Night Football preseason clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22.