Browns Center Nick Harris Carted off vs. Jaguars with Apparent Knee Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris was carted off during the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Harris suffered the injury on the second play of the game. The severity of it is unclear, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per WEWS reporter Camryn Justice.

Harris was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The 23-year-old appeared in 23 games over the last two seasons, but made just two starts. He was in line to be Cleveland's new starting center this year, his third season, replacing veteran J.C. Tretter, who was released in March.

Some of Harris' teammates, including Joel Bitonio, expressed confidence that he could get the job done in 2022 while speaking with reporters last month:

"Obviously JC was very experienced and had seen pretty much anything you can throw at him," Bitonio said. "But Nick’s working his way there and he’s trying to learn the playbook as good as possible and he’s gotten tons of reps. So, we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do out there."

If Harris misses any time this season, the Browns will likely turn to Ethan Pocic at center.

The Browns signed Pocic, a 2017 second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, this offseason, and he brings five years of experience, including 40 starts in 57 appearances.

Cleveland also has 2021 seventh-round pick Dawson Deaton and Brock Hoffman available. Deaton is listed as a guard, but he played center, among other positions, while in college at Texas Tech.