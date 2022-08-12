Yankees News: Matt Carpenter, Luis Severino Injury Timetables Revealed

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are hoping to have both Luis Severino and Matt Carpenter return from their injuries before the end of the regular season.

Severino is set to throw from a bullpen mound on Monday for the first time since being placed on the injured list, and the Yankees are hoping he can make five major league starts in September, per Bryan Hoch.

Carpenter, meanwhile, had his check-up in New York City, which went well. He'll have another round of X-rays after Sept. 1 and it's possible he returns this season, per Hoch.

Severino was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Aug. 1 with a strained lat.

The 28-year-old has not pitched since exiting a July 13 win over the Cincinnati Reds early. In 16 starts this season he is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 86 innings.

Severino said earlier this month that he wasn't happy about being moved to the 60-day IL. However, general manager Brian Cashman noted at the time that the plan was for the right-hander to make around five starts before the postseason.

Severino's return to the New York rotation will be more than welcomed, especially after the franchise traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees will then boast a rotation of Gerrit Cole, Frankie Montas, Jameson Taillon, Nestor Cortes and Severino by the time the playoffs come around.

Carpenter, meanwhile, suffered a fractured left foot after fouling a ball off it in Monday's win over the Seattle Mariners. He suffered a clean break and does not need surgery to repair the fracture.

The 36-year-old told reporters earlier this week that he would be back this season.

"We’ve checked everything and it’s the best we could hope for, given the situation," Carpenter said. "I’ve got a broken bone that takes time to heal."

Carpenter was enjoying an excellent season with the Yankees before the injury, hitting .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI in 47 games.

The Yankees are first in the AL East with a 71-41 record and hold a 10-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays. They are all but certain to make the postseason and could make a deep run.