NIT Moving Semifinals, Title Game to Las Vegas in 2023, Indianapolis in 2024

Amid speculation that changes were coming, it was confirmed Friday that the NIT men's college basketball tournament semifinals and finals will not be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2023 or 2024.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the 2023 semis and finals will take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, while they will move to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.

With the exception of all NIT games occurring in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the semifinals and finals have been held at MSG every year since the tournament's inception in 1938.

