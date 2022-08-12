Report: Bronny James Being Recruited by UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Oregon

Jason Armond

It's looking increasingly like Bronny James will choose college over pro ball for at least the 2023-24 season.

Paul Biancardi of ESPN reported there is a "strong feeling" James will attend college, with UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon being among the schools heavily recruiting LeBron James' eldest son.

247Sports currently lists James as a 4-star recruit and the No. 43 overall player in the nation. He's currently in the midst of a European tour with the California Basketball Club as he prepares for his senior season at Sierra Canyon (California) High School.

The 6'3" shooting guard has shown he's inherited a high basketball IQ, flashing elite passing skills and demonstrating a heady feel for the game, particularly for a 17-year-old. He also uses his athleticism and smarts to play committed defense, and Biancardi noted he's able to keep his head in the game even when his shot isn't falling.

It's worth noting there are no official offers listed on James' 247Sports page. Being the son of an NBA legend allows Bronny to essentially dictate his own future, and every program in the country would be glad to have him simply on the basis of his association with his father.

There had been widespread speculation that Bronny James would bypass college altogether and take the professional route. While the NBA does not allow players to enter the draft until they are one year removed from high school, James could easily join the G League Ignite in hopes of improving his draft stock.

It's likely going to be nearly impossible to lock down any concrete information on James' future until he makes a decision. Being the son of LeBron opens up every possible opportunity in the basketball world, but that pressure and outside attention also make finding the right situation critical.