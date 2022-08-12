Report: Deshaun Watson, NFL Could Reach Settlement amid Appeal of 6-Game Suspension

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

While the NFL and Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, the possibility of a settlement between the league and the veteran quarterback isn't out of the question.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, it's "not out of the question" that Watson and the NFL could come to terms on a settlement agreement.

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced on Aug. 1 a six-game suspension for Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The NFL appealed the suspension two days later, and commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey as his designee to rule on the appeal.

