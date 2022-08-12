Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest

DJ Moore (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event.

Video of the interaction was posted on social media:

It's unclear what sparked the heated verbal exchange between the two men.

Fan Fest is an annual preseason practice for the Panthers that includes interactions with supporters and a fireworks show.

"It's all love," safety Jeremy Chinn told reporters. "It's so exciting seeing all these fans out here. It definitely sets the tone heading into the season; we want to protect this place, win games in this place. So seeing these fans out here, it means a lot."

Moore is entering his fifth year with Carolina after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The 25-year-old Philadelphia native is coming off a strong 2021 season that saw him record a career-high 93 catches for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games.

He's set to operate as the Panthers' No. 1 target once again in 2022, though it remains uncertain whether he'll be catching throws from Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold when the campaign gets underway as the team's quarterback competition rolls on.

Carolina plays the first of three preseason games Saturday afternoon when it visits FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders.