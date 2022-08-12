2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

1 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Eagles are ready to soar into Super Bowl contention. The biggest question is whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is up to that lead flight.

The dual-threat quarterback was rock-solid in his first season as a full-time starter. He went 8-7 under center, completed better than 61 percent of his passes, nearly doubled up his nine interceptions with 16 touchdowns and added another 10 scores with his legs.

If Hurts can leap forward from that production, Philly has everything it needs to make a Super Bowl run.

The wide receiver group is stacked with A.J. Brown now lined up alongside DeVonta Smith. Miles Sanders is a playmaker, and Dallas Goedert makes things happen. Tack on a disruptive defense with impact talents at tackle and cornerback, and you just might have a championship recipe.

