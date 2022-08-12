Ravens Extend Preseason Winning Streak to Record 21 Games with Victory vs. Titans

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

If there were a trophy for winning preseason games, the Baltimore Ravens would probably win it.

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to a record 21 games with a 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. It is the longest preseason win streak by any team since 1995, per ESPN Stats & Info.

To put the team's streak even more into perspective, the last time they lost a preseason game was in September 2015.

The Ravens dominated the Titans on Thursday. Tyler Huntley saw most of the playing time at quarterback and completed 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. Running back Mike Davis also rushed for a touchdown.

Baltimore will look to keep its preseason win streak alive against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 21.