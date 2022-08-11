Video: Kevin Costner Honors Late Ray Liotta Ahead of 2022 'Field of Dreams' Game

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa, featured a special tribute to the late Ray Liotta ahead of the first pitch.

Kevin Costner, who starred with Liotta in the 1989 film Field of Dreams, paid tribute to his former co-star, who died in his sleep in May at age 67.

Field of Dreams follows Costner, who plays a farmer from Iowa who builds a baseball field within his cornfield. Ghosts of baseball players begin to visit the field, one of which is Liotta's character, Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Costner's tribute came after he took the time to remember Liotta in an Instagram post earlier Thursday.

"In honor of MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta. ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa," Costner wrote.

The Cubs-Reds tilt represented the second edition of the Field of Dreams game. However, MLB will not return to Dyersville in 2023 because of construction of a youth baseball and softball complex.