Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Day-to-Day With Calf Injury Diagnosed as Mild Strain

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been diagnosed with a mild calf strain and is considered day-to-day, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday.

Schwarber exited Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning after drawing a walk.

Schwarber told reporters after the loss that he has been managing the calf ailment for a few weeks. He added that he probably won't play Friday's game against the New York Mets but hopes to be back as soon as possible.

Losing Schwarber for any period of time isn't ideal for the Phillies as he has been one of the team's best batters. He entered Thursday's game with 34 home runs, 69 RBI and six stolen bases in 108 games with a .212/.314/.504 slash line.

The Phillies are in the midst of a tight playoff race and currently sit third in the NL East with a 62-49 record, 10.5 games behind the first-place Mets and just 3.5 games behind the second-place Atlanta Braves.

Even though Philadelphia is third in the division, they have a 77.6 percent chance to clinch one of the three wild-card spots, per FanGraphs. The 60-50 Milwaukee Brewers, which are the team behind Philly in the wild-card standings, have just a 19.8 percent chance to clinch a wild card berth, per FanGraphs.

The Phillies, Braves and San Diego Padres are currently occupying the NL wild card spots.

With Schwarber sidelined, Matt Vierling or Brandon Marsh could see time in left field. Vierling has played 13 games in left this season, while Marsh, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels, has played 77.