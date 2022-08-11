Tom Izzo, Michigan State Agree to Contract Extension: 'Spartan for Life'

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Legendary Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo isn't stepping away from the bench anytime soon.

The school announced on Thursday that the Hall of Famer has agreed to a new contract extension that will solidify him as a "Spartan for Life."

According to the university's press release, Izzo received a five-year rollover contract that includes "non-performance related compensation of $5.92 million per year, including a $2.43 million base (up from an initial $430K base on his 2018 contract), $3.09 million in supplemental compensation and $400K from footwear and apparel provider Nike." When adding in additional benefits such as airplane use, the total compensation amounts to $6.2 million per year.

"Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment," Michigan State Director of Athletics Alan Haller said. "We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the University, Coach Izzo and his family."

A 2016 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Izzo will be entering his 28th season has head coach of the Spartans in 2022-23. The 67-year-old has coached Michigan State to 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a Big Ten record.

Izzo has been named National Coach of the Year eight times. Under his leadership, the Spartans have achieved 10 regular-season Big Ten Championships, six Big Ten Tournament titles, eight Final Four appearances and the 2000 NCAA National Championship. His career record of 666-267 gives him the highest win total of any coach in conference history.

With Izzo remaining in the fold for the next five years, the future appears to be bright in East Lansing. Per 247Sports, Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class is ranked third in the nation.