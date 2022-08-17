MLB's Biggest 'What-If?' Moments in Recent History

0 of 15

What if Grady Little had pulled Pedro Martinez in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

There's only one timeline in this reality for everything that's ever occurred in Major League Baseball, but it's hard not to think about what would be different if things that could have happened actually, you know, happened.

In other words, who's up for a game of MLB What-Ifs?

Ahead are our picks for the 15 most fascinating hypotheticals of the 21st century. These contain all manner of watershed-type moments, from alternative transactions and draft picks to critical in-game events that could have gone other ways. In all cases, recent MLB history would have unfolded in a dramatically different way if things had gone differently in these moments.

Since there's no good way to rank these events, we'll proceed in chronological order.