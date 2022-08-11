Lakers Rumors: LA Willing to Include 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly now "willing to include" two first-round draft picks in a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

L.A.'s reluctance to add a second Round 1 selection has been a snag in talks throughout the offseason, but Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday the Lakers have decided to put both their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders on the table in trade talks.

