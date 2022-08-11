Most Impactful X-Factors for the 2022 College Football Season

0 of 6

Quinn Ewers | Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In any college football season, it's easy to point out a certain player or group that shaped conferences races and the national title conversation.

They are, in short, the X-factors of the season.

Given the importance of the position, quarterbacks tend to land the most consideration, especially from a national perspective. However, a positional unit and an entire defense also stand out as potentially defining groups for the 2022 campaign.