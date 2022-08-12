Re-Drafting the Top 10 Picks from the 2020 NHL Draft

0 of 10

Choosing the best player among the top-10 prospects in the NHL draft can sometimes be a crapshoot. In most cases, the player selected first overall goes on to meet or exceed expectations. Sometimes, however, a player chosen lower in the order rises to become the biggest NHL star of his draft class.

For example, the New Jersey Devils chose Nico Hischier first overall in 2017. While he's had a fine NHL career thus far, Cale Makar emerged as a superstar. Chosen fourth overall, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2020. This year, he took home the James Norris Memorial Trophy and the Conn Smythe Trophy helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

Hindsight, of course, is 20/20. It's easy to sit back with the luxury of time and say a team should've picked a different player than the one they chose. However, with NHL news at an ebb during the dog days of summer, we felt it would be fun to re-draft the top-10 picks of the 2020 NHL draft.

We're basing this exercise on the players' performances since 2020-21. We'll also keep in mind what roster need each team was attempting to address with their original selections.

