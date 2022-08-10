Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom Called Up by Braves; Orlando Arcia Put on IL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday and placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Grissom has amassed 14 home runs and 67 RBI with High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, where he was called up from.

The 6'3", 210-pound shortstop is also ranked No. 98 overall on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list.

As David O'Brien of The Athletic noted, this marks the second time Atlanta has called up its top prospect from Double-A. Last time around, it added Michael Harris II to the big league club, and that has paid off to the tune of 10 home runs, 34 RBI and an .808 OPS in 64 games.

The 21-year-old Grissom will be called upon to play right away, per O'Brien:

Atlanta has already been without second baseman Ozzie Albies, who has sat since June 13 with a fracture in his left foot.

However, general manager Alex Anthopoulos offered some encouraging news to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic on July 14, when he said that the team was looking at him returning "mid- to late-August or worst case the beginning of September."

Grissom is entering the majors on fire with a .363 batting average, three home runs and 12 RBI in 22 Double-A games. He is also joining a team sitting atop the National League Wild Card standings at 65-46, seven games behind the New York Mets for first in the NL East.

The pressure is on for Grissom as he enters the middle of a pennant race, but he's more than capable of doing his part for the defending World Series champions.