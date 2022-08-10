Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts

0 of 3

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world.

While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk.

In other words, running backs may very well make or break your roster, so let's avoid the "break" part by spotlighting three backs to avoid in your draft.

