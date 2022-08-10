Browns' Jakeem Grant Placed on IR After Reportedly Suffering Torn Achilles Injury

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Jakeem Grant's 2022 season appears to be over.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that it was a torn Achilles, suffered during Tuesday's practice.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Tuesday. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

The Browns signed Grant to a three-year, $10 million deal in the offseason to handle return duties, though by all accounts he was having a very strong camp as a wide receiver as well.

"I always preach that I'm a receiver first before a returner," Grant told reporters on Sunday. "I'm going to continue to preach that message. I'm going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season."

The Browns have been particularly hard hit with injury at the wideout position this summer. David Bell (foot), Anthony Schwartz (knee) and Javon Wims (illness) have all missed a week of practice, while rookie Michael Woods II (hamstring) remains out of action and Isaiah Weston (knee) has also been placed on IR.

Demetric Felton will now likely handle return duties for Cleveland, though running back D'Ernest Johnson or wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Schwartz are also potential options.