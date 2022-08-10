Browns' Jakeem Grant Placed on IR After Reportedly Suffering Torn Achilles Injury

Browns' Jakeem Grant Placed on IR After Reportedly Suffering Torn Achilles InjuryAugust 10, 2022
Jakeem Grant's 2022 season appears to be over.
The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that it was a torn Achilles, suffered during Tuesday's practice.
"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Tuesday. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."
The Browns signed Grant to a three-year, $10 million deal in the offseason to handle return duties, though by all accounts he was having a very strong camp as a wide receiver as well.
Matt Wilson @CoachWilson66
Jakeem Grant’s out here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> training camp showing everyone he’s not just a return specialist. He’s one of the top performers at receiver so far.<br><br>He has a legit chance to get quality snaps in both the slot and outside in 2022. He’s also a great decoy on orbit/jet motion.
Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot
This is so unfortunate for Jakeem Grant and for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>. Grant was having an excellent camp and wanted to prove he's more than a returner. The WR room has had so many injuries this camp. Don't know extent yet <a href="https://t.co/hLfv1GohEu">https://t.co/hLfv1GohEu</a>
Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter
Per source, fear that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> WR Jakeem Grant might have suffered a serious Achilles injury in practice today. Grant was having a terrific camp out of the slot and returning kicks/punts. Would be a huge blow
"I always preach that I'm a receiver first before a returner," Grant told reporters on Sunday. "I'm going to continue to preach that message. I'm going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season."
The Browns have been particularly hard hit with injury at the wideout position this summer. David Bell (foot), Anthony Schwartz (knee) and Javon Wims (illness) have all missed a week of practice, while rookie Michael Woods II (hamstring) remains out of action and Isaiah Weston (knee) has also been placed on IR.
Demetric Felton will now likely handle return duties for Cleveland, though running back D'Ernest Johnson or wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Schwartz are also potential options.