Report: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PBC PPV Fight Being Finalized for Oct. 15

Deontay Wilder (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius are reportedly close to an agreement to fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Keith Idec of Boxing Scene reported Wednesday details are still being finalized but a deal is expected to get done "barring anything unforeseen." The event will be broadcast on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

Wilder (42-2-1; 41 KOs) hasn't fought since back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury in February 2020 and October 2021. He last faced someone other than Fury in November 2019, when he knocked out Luis Ortiz to stretch his unbeaten run to 43 fights.

In May, the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist confirmed to Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News he planned to continue his in-ring career despite a layoff approaching one year, though he hinted his fighting days could soon come to a close.

"I'm going to have to share my life not only with the world, but with my family once more, for this very last ride, this very last journey," Wilder said. "I apologize to my family if it's an inconvenience, but the world needs me. And I must go back to the call of duty at this moment in time."

The 36-year-old Alabama native added his decision to return came because of “popular demand” as fans continued to ask for another fight.

"And the business of boxing needs me," Wilder said. "When there's a thriving American champion, there's nothing like it. When there's not, you see it's dead. There's a drought in [the sport]. People know the difference now."

Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) defeated Adam Kownacki to capture the vacant WBA Gold heavyweight championship in March 2020 and then beat Kownacki in a rematch last October.

His last loss came against Gerald Washington in July 2019.

In July, Helenius argued he should be next in line to face the winner of the Aug. 20 clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts, saying his lawyers may seek legal remedies if not given the title fight.

"I definitely should be next," Helenius said on Sky Sports (h/t Fight Sports). "Every elimination bout after mine is bulls--t. At this point, if we are not designated the mandatory after Usyk's next fight, we will have only one option."

A win over Wilder, his former sparring partner, would further establish the 38-year-old Finnish veteran as a worthy contender in the crowded heavyweight division.