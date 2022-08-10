Dolphins' Betting Guide Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 4

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins come into the 2022 NFL season with more expectations than they have had in the last decade.

The arrival of Mike McDaniel as head coach and the offseason trade for Tyreek Hill created a playoffs or bust-type buzz around the franchise.

Miami was done no favors by the NFL schedulers, though, as it opens the new era against the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The brutal stretch to begin the season combined with lingering questions around Tua Tagovailoa as a NFL starting quarterback may lead to some hesitancy to take the over on the Dolphins' win total.

Miami's over/under for wins is set at nine at DraftKings Sportsbook. The franchise produced 19 wins in the final two years under Brian Flores despite playing in the same division as the Patriots and Bills.

Even though the early schedule is rough, the Dolphins have enough talent to not only go over their projected win total but also to have some players reach their projected stat totals as well.