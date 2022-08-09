Geno Smith Leading Seahawks' QB Race, Will Start vs. Steelers, Pete Carroll Says

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It is Geno Smith's offense for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the preseason.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Smith is leading the quarterback race with Drew Lock and will start under center for Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Things are certainly going to look different in Seattle regardless of who wins the quarterback race.

The team traded franchise legend Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, and he took nine Pro Bowls and four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards with him to the AFC West. Dialing up the pressure on Smith and Lock is the fact that Wilson's Broncos visit Seattle in Week 1 to start the regular season.

They both have plenty of work to do to reach the standard their predecessor set.

Smith has been in the league since he was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft and has played for the New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks throughout his career.

He is just 13-21 in 34 starts, including a 1-2 mark in three starts for the Seahawks last year, and has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

By contrast, Lock has made 21 starts since he was a second-round draft pick in 2019 and has an 8-13 record. All 24 of his appearances came for the Broncos, and he completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

It appeared as if Lock might have had something of an inside track when Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported he was the better quarterback during Saturday's mock game:

However, Smith has more experience and started multiple games for the Seahawks just last season. It is apparently his job to lose, and he will have the opportunity to further solidify his spot atop the depth chart when the preseason begins Saturday.