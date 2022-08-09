Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Offense Needs to 'Take Our Lumps' in Training Camp

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers offense has been struggling through training camp thus far, but veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the team will only be better for it.

Rodgers said Tuesday, via Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber:

"I think it's important. How we deal with adversity is how we reveal the character of our football team. Especially on offense. We need to take our lumps and figure out what kind of football team we're going to be. So, I love it. It's great. It feels good, the defense having that confidence. There's been some training camps [where] we've beat the hell out of them. And it doesn't do great for their confidence.”

The Green Bay defense has been the star of training camp this summer, which comes as no surprise given the fact it is led by a talented group of veterans that includes Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed, Rashan Gary, Jaire Alexander and more.

There's no weak link in the Green Bay defense, and Rodgers even told reporters earlier this week that he expected the offense to get beaten up by the defense all summer.

"I felt coming into camp, to be honest, we were going to get our butts kicked most days because our defense is talented and deep and athletic. It’s one of the best defenses, on paper, that we’ve had," Rodgers said.

However, the Packers offense took a massive blow this summer with the loss of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and then signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the franchise.

Adams was Green Bay's top receiver, and arguably the best in the NFL. He had a career year in 2021, catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games. In his eight seasons with the Packers, he posted 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 games.

Replacing the 29-year-old was no easy task, and the Packers are turning to a combination of Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Romeo Doubs in 2022.

Only Cobb and Watkins have posted seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Cobb did so in 2014 with the Packers and Watkins did in 2015 as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

A more significant issue for the Green and Gold might be their offensive line. Yosuah Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman are slated to be the team's starters entering the regular season.

Those players have combined for just 46 starts, and theIR inexperience could be a significant factor this season.

The returns of David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins should help, though it's unclear when either will return as both are recovering from torn ACLs.

There's still plenty of time for the Packers offense to work out some of its issues this summer, and a big test will come in Friday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The regular season doesn't begin until Sept. 11.