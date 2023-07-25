Patrice Bergeron Retires After 19 NHL Seasons with Bruins; Won 2011 Stanley Cup

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is hanging up his skates.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the NHL after 19 seasons in Boston on Tuesday.

Bergeron released a lengthy statement in which he thanked the Bruins, their fans and the many people who had a hand in his long and successful career. In part, he wrote:

"For the last 20 years I have been able to live my dream every day. I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play. I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined.

"It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player."

The announcement comes as something of a surprise, as Bergeron appeared to have enough gas left for at least one more season.

However, there was some speculation about his future in Boston, as he only returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 campaign and took time after the season to determine his fate.

Before Bergeron put pen to paper on his contract for last season, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said he had spoken with Bergeron about a contract extension and that the length of his remaining time with the Bruins would be his call.

The Bruins selected Bergeron in the second round of the 2003 draft, and he has gone on to become one of the greatest players in franchise history. He tallied 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points in 1,294 games.

He also had 50 goals and 78 assists for 128 points in 170 career playoff games, and was a key part of the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2011.

Bergeron was still one of the most consistent players in the NHL as recently as last season, when he tallied 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games. It was his 10th straight season with at least 20 goals.

In addition to winning a Stanley Cup in 2011, Bergeron is a six-time Selke Trophy winner, given annually to the NH:'s best defensive forward. He also won the 2012-13 King Clancy Trophy and 2020-21 Mark Messier Leadership Award.

The Bruins named Bergeron their captain on Jan. 7, 2021, after the franchise let Zdeno Chara walk in free agency. He ranks third in Bruins history in games played, goals and points, and fourth in assists.