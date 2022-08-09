Eagles Rumors: Jason Kelce Expected to Play Week 1 Despite Surgery on Elbow Injury

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is undergoing surgery on his elbow Tuesday in what was described as a "routine cleanout," per ESPN's Tim McManus.

Though there's no timetable for a return, McManus reported it's "realistic" to expect him in time for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.

Kelce hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2012, making 113 straight starts over the past seven seasons.

The 34-year-old has also established himself as one of the best in the NFL at his position, earning five Pro Bowl selections while being named first-team All-Pro four times. He earned both honors last season—his 11th in the league—while helping the Eagles finish No. 1 in the NFL in rushing.

ESPN's Seth Walder ranked the Eagles as the third-best offensive line in football.

The unit would certainly take a hit if Kelce were to miss time, although Philadelphia used a second-round draft pick on center Cam Jurgens.

Kelce explained during Bleacher Report's draft show that he was a big fan of Jurgens:

Though the former Nebraska player might be Kelce's eventual replacement, the Eagles likely won't want to rush the rookie onto the field.

Philadelphia is looking to take the next step as a contender after finishing last season with a 9-8 record before suffering a first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.