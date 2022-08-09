ESPN: 'Don't Be Surprised' If Chiefs Keep 4 RBs Due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injuries

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

When the Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the expectation was that he would become the top option in the backfield.

And while he's had his moments, injuries have made him an unreliable feature back. So according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs will likely go into the 2022 season with contingency plans in place:

"Edwards-Helaire is RB1, but he missed significant time with injuries in each of the past two seasons, so identifying the top reserves is high on the Chiefs' to-do list. Ronald Jones has been the No. 2 back for much of camp, but the Chiefs are also giving long looks to Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore and rookie Isiah Pacheco. Don't be surprised if the Chiefs keep four running backs as this is the deepest group they've had in years."

In his first two seasons, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,320 yards and eight touchdowns in 23 games, adding 55 catches for 426 yards and three scores. It's safe to say he hasn't been the game-changer many fans were perhaps expecting, though his career is young.

The Chiefs will need him to offer more of a threat in 2022 after playmaking wideout Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. But the Chiefs will have other options in place in the event CEH can't provide them with that spark or can't stay healthy enough to do so.