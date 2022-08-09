Steelers Insider: Kenny Pickett 'Appears to Be' Behind Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he currently appears to be third on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

"After a rough start, first-round pick Kenny Pickett is playing better, too, though he still appears to be third behind the veterans," ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported.

Trubisky has taken almost all of the first-team reps, per Pryor, although Rudolph has also "looked sharp" in camp.

It's the first time in almost two decades that the Steelers enter a year with uncertainty at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger started 247 regular-season games over the last 18 seasons, but his retirement left Pittsburgh with an open competition at the position.

Rudolph has been the team's primary backup over the past three years, but he's struggled in his 10 starts. He has only 16 passing touchdowns in 17 total appearances.

Trubisky has more experience with 50 career starts, although the 2017 No. 2 overall pick was inconsistent during his four-year tenure with the Chicago Bears. He played sparingly behind Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills last year.

Steelers fans are hoping Pickett will be their quarterback of the future, but it's clear he will need time to earn his spot on the field. In June, offensive coordinator Matt Canada said head coach Mike Tomlin "has been very clear that Mitch is No. 1."

It doesn't appear as though that has changed through the first two weeks of training camp.