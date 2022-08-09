NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.

The Jets could be without Becton for a significant period after he suffered a knee injury in practice Monday. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed on WFAN that "it's not looking good" for the 2020 first-round pick.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported several teams have been in contact with Brown, but he has "mutual interest" with the Jets. The 36-year-old spent the previous four-and-a-half seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before hitting the open market in March.

