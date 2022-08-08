NCAA Football Preseason Rankings 2022: Expert Reactions to Coaches Poll Top 25

2 of 2

Tim Warner/Getty Images

As always, one of the best parts of the Coaches Poll release is the reaction from media members and fans. There's excitement for the consensus top teams, anger at perceived slights...and bewilderment at some of the other moves, like the coach who apparently voted Texas No. 1, as The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach pointed out:

After the final poll is released following the College Football Playoff, the coaches' votes are made public. This is a storyline that should have some payoff in five months' time.

USA TODAY's Scooby Axson put together a list of five teams that were snubbed in the preseason poll, with Iowa leading the list. That's no surprise, considering the Hawkeyes just missed the cut, with 248 points. (Houston, the No. 25-ranked program, received 257 points.)

"Iowa ranked in the top 10 in turnover margin, while leading the nation in interceptions and must sustain that productivity and rely on its outstanding linebacking corps to compete with Wisconsin along with Ohio State and Michigan, who join the schedule this season," Axson wrote.

Ben Stevens at Sports Grid agreed with the snub, adding Penn State to the list and laying out the metrics the poll should be taking into account:

Penn State also got some love from Axson, who wrote, “Quarterback Sean Clifford is back for a sixth year, and coach James Franklin vowed to the Happy Valley fan base that whatever issues have plagued his team over the past two years that it will get fixed."

Other programs were applauded for their position in the rankings. At No. 8, Utah sees its highest preseason ranking ever. And Kentucky is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time.

And then, of course, there were the overrated programs. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee ascribes that label to Notre Dame (No. 5) and Texas A&M (No. 7).

About the Irish, Sallee wrote, "The absence of running back Kyren Williams, safety Kyle Hamilton and quarterback Jack Coan are all issues that need to be resolved before anointing the Fighting Irish as legit playoff contenders."

As for Texas A&M? Sallee calls a No. 7 ranking "too much, too soon." "The Aggies have a three-man battle at quarterback with LSU transfer Max Johnson, last year's opening-day starter Haynes King and hotshot freshman Conner Weigman," Sallee wrote. "Coach Jimbo Fisher requires more out of his quarterbacks than virtually every other coach in the SEC, so expecting any of those three to step in and become a difference-maker is a bit aggressive."

The conversation, as it's designed to do, will surely continue into next week, when the updated poll is released. We can really begin to take the poll seriously the first week of September, when we've actually seen some of the product on the field.