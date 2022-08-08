Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Monday Scores and Bracket Results

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Little League World Series regionals continued on Monday, with 12 games on the slate as the famous tournament whittles down its field.

The LLWS will include 10 teams from the United States and 10 international teams this year, with one U.S. team coming from each of the following regions: Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.

Those finalists will be determined this week, with the LLWS kicking off on Aug. 17.

The international teams are already set, with squads from Chinese Taipei, Australia, Canada, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, Japan, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico in the fold.

On Monday, a number of U.S. regions saw the semifinals get underway, as the crowd of potential contenders continues to thin.

Below, we'll update all of the day's scores as they come rolling in, with 12 U.S. teams set to move one step closer to Williamsport.

Schedule and Results (All Times Eastern)

New England Game 4 Semifinal 1: Maine 10, Massachusetts 4

Midwest Game 9: Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 1

Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2: Virginia 4, Georgia 1

Metro Game 4 Semifinal 1: 1 p.m.

Great Lakes Game 5: Ohio 8, Michigan 6

Mountains Game 3: Montana 11, Wyoming 0

Southwest Game 13 Semifinal 2: 3 p.m.

Midwest Game 10: 4 p.m.

West Game 4 Semifinal 1: 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Game 3: 5 p.m.

Great Lakes Game 6 Semifinal 1: 7 p.m.

Northwest Game 4 Semifinal 1: 9 p.m.

ESPN has the full schedule for the tournament here.