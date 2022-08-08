Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Retirement: 'I’m Never Gonna Hold the Team Hostage'

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season, and he's only getting better with age, having won the last two NFL MVP awards. But the 38-year-old isn't going to play forever.

Rodgers told The MMQB's Albert Breer that when it's time to hang it up, he won't drag out the decision. With that said, his passion for playing remains:

"If I didn't have the passion to be out there, I would've said, I'm done. There was a time where I wanted to be a full-time contributor in the offseason. But as my year-long plan has kind of adjusted, I've found what works best for me. Spending time in the offseason in Southern California with my workout group and my trainers and my body-work people and my massage therapists is what gets me ready to play. But when I get back here it's all about focus on this season.

"I'd never say this is my last year or I'm gonna play two more or three more. I'm never gonna hold the team hostage and drag anything out. But I need to focus on this season, and then get away from it and see how I'm feeling and then make a decision. And then once I make a decision like I did this year, then I'm full-go, 100 percent committed. And until I'm not willing to do that, I'm gonna keep playing."

The Packers are certainly glad he's back. Rodgers completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions across 16 starts last season. Over the last three seasons, Rodgers is 39-9 as the team's starter during the regular season.

While Rodgers' recent playoff record is more spotty, the Packers have been in contention over the past few years in large part because of him.