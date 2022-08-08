MMQB: Sense Is 49ers Think They Can Get Late-Round Pick in Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers believe Jimmy Garoppolo has some value on the trade market despite failing to find a deal so far this offseason, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"My sense is the 49ers still think they can get something, even if it's just a late-round pick, for him while dictating his destination," Breer wrote.

Garoppolo has a $26.95 million cap hit for 2022, though the team can save $25.55 million by trading or releasing him, per Spotrac. His $24.2 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed on Monday of Week 1 (Sept. 12).

Despite the potential financial ramifications, Breer argued the 49ers don't want to release him because he could then be added by the division rival Seattle Seahawks.

There are still few logical trade partners for San Francisco at this point of the year, with most teams already settled at quarterback.

Offseason shoulder surgery cooled the trade market earlier in the offseason for Garoppolo, although he was cleared to practice without restrictions last week.

The 49ers have still moved on at the position with Trey Lance set to become the starting quarterback. Garoppolo, meanwhile, has simply been waiting to find out his new home.

"There’s no secret here of what the situation is," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "I think he fully understands the situation. We fully understand the situation. So, we make the best of it."

"He's just trying to get his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into," Shanahan added.

The 49ers are hoping they can control the situation—keeping him away from division rivals while getting some assets in return—but the lack of suitors could limit the options going forward.