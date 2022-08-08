Jake Paul Agrees to Fight KSI at Wembley Stadium in 2023; Winner Takes 100% of Money

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jake Paul is dipping back to the YouTuber game for his next fight.

Paul agreed to fight YouTuber KSI next year in a back-and-forth Monday on Twitter:

The agreement follows Paul canceling his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. that was originally scheduled for last weekend. Paul's camp blamed Rahman's inability to make weight for the bout, while others (including UFC president Dana White) blamed a lack of ticket sales and hype for the event.

Paul has not fought since last December's knockout win in a rematch against Tyron Woodley. That matchup was largely seen as a pay-per-view disappointment, doing only a fraction of the buys of their first fight.

Given the lack of hype ahead of the Rahman bout and the disappointing numbers from the Woodley fight, it's fair to wonder if the novelty of Paul boxing has worn off. His early fights carried a spectacle feel to them as part of broadcasts on Triller, which featured musical performances between bouts and fellow celebrities taking to the ring.

Since signing with Showtime, Paul's fights have been given more of a legitimate boxing feel than the previous spectacle. It's fair to wonder whether that was a smart promotional decision, and White has been critical of Paul's promotions team.

Should the fight against KSI take place, we may be seeing a return to the spectacle feeling. KSI is a rapper and YouTuber who has 15.7 million subscribers on YouTube. He's set to fight against fellow rapper Swarmz later this month.

KSI's only previous professional fight was a split-decision win over Logan Paul in 2019. He previously fought Logan Paul to a draw in 2018 when both were fighting as amateurs.