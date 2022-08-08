Jake Paul Starts Sports Betting Company; Travis Scott, Dez Bryant Among Investors

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jake Paul is venturing into the sports-betting industry.

Paul and Joey Levy announced the creation of Betr on Monday, with the former serving as CEO and the latter serving as president. The betting company focuses on micro-betting rather than gambling on the overall outcomes of games.

In essence, consumers will have the ability to bet on individual plays within the larger context of games, such as the result of the next pitch in baseball or drive in football.

The company has a number of notable investors from the sports world, including Ezekiel Elliott, Richard Sherman, Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson and Braxton Berrios. Rapper Travis Scott is also among the investors.

Paul became famous as a YouTube star but has ventured into boxing.

He has a 5-0 record with four knockouts, including two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.