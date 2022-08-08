WWE Rumors on Liv Morgan's Injury, Dominik Dijakovic and Nixed SmackDown Return

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Liv Morgan Not Actually Injured

Kayfabe injuries appear to be making a major comeback in WWE.

Last Monday's Raw saw The Miz wearing protective tape over his ribs to sell his loss to Logan Paul at SummerSlam, and it appears Liv Morgan's sling from SmackDown was fully in storyline.

Fightful Select reported Morgan's arm brace was provided by the WWE prop department, and she's suffered no legitimate injury.

Ronda Rousey attacked Morgan after their controversial SummerSlam finish, leading to a kayfabe suspension that will keep the former MMA star away from the title picture for the time being.

Fan reaction to Morgan, who tapped out while out of the referee's view before she was able to pin Rousey at SummerSlam, was polarizing Friday on SmackDown. She was subject to scattered boos and chants of "you tapped out," leading to a flustered and fractured promo.

Once seemingly primed for a position as SmackDown's leading babyface on the women's roster, Morgan will now have to recover from what can only be described as a questionable-at-best booking decision.

Her arm, though, is perfectly fine.

T-Bar Getting a Revamp

One of the most underutilized talents of the Vince McMahon era was T-Bar, who was better known as Dominik Dijakovic before his rebranding. Dijakovic put on some of the best matches in NXT from 2018 to 2020, including his epic rivalry with Keith Lee.

It seems Triple H plans on giving Dijakovic a chance to shine without a gimmick.

PWInsider.com reported T-Bar could be getting a repackaging, potentially with the return of his Dijakovic character.

No firm plans were put into place, but keeping the T-Bar mantle was always a little silly after WWE disbanded the ill-fated Retribution stable.

It's unlikely Dijakovic will ever become a main event player—he wasn't one in NXT, either—but a return to a midcard workhorse role would behoove him and deepen the WWE roster. T-Bar has largely been relegated to Main Event in recent months.

Drew Gulak Return Nixed?

Apparently, the Vikings Raiders' squash of local talent from Friday's SmackDown was originally supposed to be a tag team featuring Drew Gulak.

Fightful Select reported Gulak was originally booked for the segment before changes were made.

It's unclear who would have been teaming with Gulak in the initial plan. He teamed with Ricochet as part of a dark-match segment in July and has worked in singles competition with Happy Corbin at house shows, but he's not been seen on television since May.

The Ricochet-Gulak partnership has been loosely established for months, but it's unlikely WWE would want to continue their tag team run if there are larger plans in place for Ricochet moving forward. His appearance in Monday's U.S. championship mini-tournament seemed to portend a larger plan.

