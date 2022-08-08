Peter King Feels Bears QB Justin Fields Needs to Work Most on His Anticipation Throws

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still a work in progress as he enters his second season, and NFL insider Peter King highlighted one area where he apparently needs improvement.

"When I watched Fields Friday, what I thought needed the most work was his anticipation throws, his rhythm throws," King wrote.

King also praised Fields' athleticism as a runner but noted only with practice reps will rollout plays turn from "tucking and running" into hitting his receivers on the move.

"We're working on the rhythm throws," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Chicago traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he completed 58.9 percent of passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his rookie campaign. He was also a threat with his legs and added 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

While he showed flashes of his potential, there is also plenty of room for improvement. The only issue is, he is not exactly working with a wide receiver group that is loaded with proven playmakers outside of No. 1 option Darnell Mooney.

N'Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury and Byron Pringle suffered a quad injury, leaving a combination of players such as Equanimeous St. Brown, rookie Velus Jones Jr., Dazz Newsome and Tajae Sharpe to catch Fields' passes.

How well he anticipates when they will be open could determine the team's ceiling this season, but the Bears' are likely still in rebuilding mode with an eye on Fields' and the franchise's future.