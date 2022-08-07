Bears Rumors: N'Keal Harry Diagnosed with High Ankle Sprain After Injury at Practice

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after leaving Saturday's practice with an injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Harry's injury was believed to be "severe."

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Harry suffered the injury on the first play in team drills. He appeared to roll his ankle after he was tackled by linebacker Nicholas Morrow during a screen pass.

Harry was unable to put weight on his left ankle and was helped off the practice field, according to Cronin.

"I just saw him come down," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters after Saturday's practice about Harry's injury. "I saw the play and I don't really know much from there. We're obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you. And if it's longer situation, we'll let you know what it is. If it's day-by-day, we'll say that, too."

Harry, 24, has had a tough start to his NFL career. The New England Patriots selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but he has yet to live up to expectations. During his three years in New England, Harry caught only 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns across 33 total games (18 starts).

Those would be mediocre numbers for one season, let alone three.

The Bears, hoping a change of scenery could unlock the potential in Harry that the Patriots once saw, traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to acquire him this offseason. The idea was for him to compete with players like Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones Jr. for a starting job next to Darnell Mooney.

"I just feel like it is a good fit for me," Harry told reporters in late July. "Coming into the building, even when I came into the building, I just felt a lot of good vibes. Everybody here is excited. Looking forward to the season and it's just a reset for me, a good reset."

Instead, the Bears are now dealing with a potentially serious injury to Harry, a quad injury for Pringle and a minor injury to Jones. It has not been a great summer for the wide receiver depth chart in Chicago.