NFL Asks Refs to Focus on Illegal Contact Fouls This Year After 'a Big Drop' in 2021

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL listed illegal contact fouls among its "points of clarification" for the 2022 season, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The penalty is enforced when a defender makes contact with a receiver more than five yards down the field, but before a pass is thrown. The five-yard penalty also results in a first-down.

The league wants on-field officials to keep an eye out for the infraction after "a big drop" in 2021, per Seifert. There were only 36 flags for illegal contact last season after averaging 97 per year from 2002-20.

Defenders were still under close watch last season, especially in the pass game. Officials called defensive pass interference 301 times in 2021 with 163 flags for defensive holding, per Pro Football Reference.

The new emphasis could make things even more difficult for defenses, with officials further limiting downfield contact and creating easier first-down opportunities.

As Seifert noted, the last two times (2004 and 2014) illegal contact was considered a point of emphasis for NFL officials, flags for the infraction more than doubled from the previous season.

The other point of clarification heading into 2022 involves roughing the passer calls. Defenders should only be flagged for "forcible" contact to the helmet or below the knee, rather than any minor contact.

It could lead to a drop in roughing the passer calls after there were 149 penalties last season, the most this century.