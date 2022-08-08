King: NFL Likely Won't Do Anything About Aaron Rodgers Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly unlikely to reprimand Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite his admitted use of ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that includes DMT, a hallucinogenic drug that is illegal in the United States and banned by the NFL.

Peter King of NBC Sports reached out to the league office, which refused to provide a comment. King then reached out to sources who said the NFL "very likely" will not punish Rodgers because he never tested positive for a banned substance.

The NFL does conduct random drug tests during the offseason, but DMT is nearly impossible to detect in blood and urine tests.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.