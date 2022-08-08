Paolo Banchero Responds to Dejounte Murray after Getting Faked out in Viral Video

AP Photo/John Locher

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks hit Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with a sick pump fake at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday, in a move that even had Murray's teammate, Trae Young, shook.

Banchero then had some words for Murray on Instagram after the viral moment:

It isn't easy having your soul stolen from your body on the court, but it happens to most players at some point if they reach the NBA, and Banchero got an early taste of that treatment.

Call it a learning experience for this year's top overall pick. A harsh lesson, to be fair.