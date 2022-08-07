X

    Video: Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Drills 65-Yard Field Goal at Practice

    If the Kansas City Chiefs ever need an emergency kicker, they may not have to look far.

    Fifth-year safety Justin Reid connected on a 65-yard field goal during practice Sunday:

    Reid is approaching his first season with Kansas City after signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract. He spent his first four years with the Houston Texans.

    The 25-year-old has big shoes to fill since he's assuming the role once occupied by Tyrann Mathieu. Maybe the Chiefs added him to eventually replace Harrison Butker, too.

    Reid already got the chance to live out his kicking dreams in the NFL with the Texans when he replaced Ka'imi Fairbairn for their 2021 preseason finale.

