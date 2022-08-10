2022 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League

10 of 10

GO GET HIM!

New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams (ADP: D/ST8, 210th Overall)

If you're interested in an every-week starter on defense but don't want to pay retail to land one, the Patriots should be on your radar. Only the Buffalo Bills allowed fewer yards and points per game last season, and the Patriots have cracked the top 10 in fantasy points in three of the past four seasons. It's almost as if Bill Belichick knows something about defense.

Cleveland Browns Defense/Special Teams (ADP: D/ST16, 278th Overall)

Most of the offseason storylines in Cleveland have centered on the offense, but the Browns were quietly fifth in the league in both total defense and passing defense. Even better, beginning with the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, the Browns have a highly favorable September schedule that includes three of the top six teams in terms of fantasy points allowed to defenses in 2021.

Nick Folk, PK, New England Patriots (ADP: PK9, 255th Overall)

Folk connected on over 92 percent of his field-goal attempts last season and ranked third in field goals made and second in fantasy points at the position. The Patriots also possess the sort of offense that fantasy managers should target kickers on—good enough to move the ball, but no so dominant that all Folk does is kick extra points.

STEER CLEAR!

Buffalo Bills Defense/Special Teams (ADP: D/ST1, 192nd Overall)

The Bills are an excellent defensive football team that allowed the fewest yards per game and points per game in the NFL In 2021. Buffalo was third in takeaways as well. But the Bills were just 11th in the league in sacks and finished outside the top 12 in fantasy points in many scoring systems. Don't fall prey to overpaying for a name.

Justin Tucker, PK, Baltimore Ravens (ADP: PK1, 166th Overall)

Tucker is one of the best kickers the NFL has ever seen—he has connected on over 91 percent of his career attempts, hit on 35 of 37 field-goal attempts last year and owns the NFL record for the longest successful kick in league history. But while the 32-year-old has been a fixture in the top 10, he has never finished a season as the No. 1 kicker. Not once.

