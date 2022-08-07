Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Some Lakers Execs Would Prefer Exploring Deal for AD

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, it was assumed he would lead the franchise in a post-LeBron James world.

That may no longer be the case.

Sean Deveney of Heavy reported some in the Lakers front office would prefer to explore Davis' trade value when James exits the franchise.

“A lot of that depends on where LeBron winds up. If he stays in Los Angeles and he stays a Laker, he had a lot personally invested in AD being there, so, yes, in that case, Davis stays. But it is not a sure thing," a league executive told Deveney. "There are some in that organization who would not mind seeing what they can bring back for AD, but they would not do it with LeBron there. You get to 2024, though, and maybe things change.

"The Lakers have AD for two more years for sure, and they can only hope he stays healthy. But after that, they have to think, is this guy really our future? He can’t stay on the floor. And he has to think, do I want to be here without LeBron? That’s why the Lakers do not want to give up those future picks."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.